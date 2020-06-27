Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that he issued an executive order denying COVID-19-related paid sick leave to state employees who voluntarily travel to Florida and other high-risk states.

Cuomo also announced that at least five people who attended a Westchester County high school graduation ceremony have tested positive for the coronavirus after a student returned from a trip to Florida.

Florida is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases as New York’s infection rate continues to decline.

The new executive order applies to travel to states that meet the same infection-rate criteria that Cuomo and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut said would be covered by quarantine restrictions that went into effect on Thursday. In addition to Florida, seven other states — including Texas, North Carolina and Arizona — are currently covered by the quarantine, which requires 14 days of self-isolation for travelers from those states.

“If we are going to maintain the progress we've seen, we need everyone to take personal responsibility — that's why I'm issuing an executive order that says any New York employee who voluntarily travels to a high-risk state will not be eligible for the COVID protections we created under paid sick leave,” Cuomo said in a statement.

State and Westchester County health officials are working to identify anyone who attended the June 20 Horace Greeley High School drive-in graduation ceremony at the Chappaqua Metro-North station and other events associated with the graduation, a news release said.

The student who traveled to Florida had contact at the ceremony with the other four people who tested positive, the state said.

The student also attended a “Field Night” event on June 20 that was not sponsored by the school, the state said. Juniors and seniors from Horace Greeley and nearby school districts attended that gathering, the state said.

“We're prepared to do the aggressive testing and contact tracing required to slow and ultimately control any potential clusters of new cases like the one in Westchester County,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Video of the graduation ceremony shows students and school officials speaking from the podium without masks, in front of other officials, some who wore masks and some who didn’t. Their chairs were spaced apart, but it is unclear at what distance. Students did not walk up to the podium to receive diplomas; instead photos of the students flashed on the screen.

Honking noises indicated that at least some guests were in their cars.

The state health department on June 14 issued guidelines for graduations that includes social distancing, a limit on the number of attendees and the wearing of face coverings. The state is investigating if those guidelines were followed, the release said.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and Sen. Hillary Clinton, who live in Chappaqua, addressed the graduates in a video.

Also Saturday, Cuomo's office announced that the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 and who died from the disease declined again, and the infection rate of those tested for the coronavirus dipped below 1%.

“Today's numbers show a continued, steady decline in our hospitalization and death rates, and proves that a response based on science, not politics, is [the] only way to defeat this virus,” Cuomo said in a news release. “While this is good news, New Yorkers cannot become complacent – we must continue to remain vigilant and smart in the fight against COVID-19. Wear a mask, socially distance.”

On Long Island, 0.9% of those tested on Friday received a positive result. Statewide, 0.96% were positive. Both numbers are under the 1.1% 7-day rolling statewide average of infection rates that the governor announced on Friday.

The only region of the state with a rate higher than that was the upstate Mohawk Valley, where, Cuomo said Friday, there was a coronavirus outbreak at a Montgomery County aluminum manufacturing plant. The infection rate in the Mohawk Valley was 2.4%.

As of Friday, 37 people had tested positive at the aluminum plant, with more people being tested and results for others pending.

In Nassau County, 41 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 41,725. In Suffolk County, 45 people received a positive result, with a total of 41,253.

Statewide, there were 703 additional positive results, for a total of 391,923.

Thirteen New Yorkers died on Friday from COVID-19, down from 14 on Thursday and lower than the three-day average of 16 deaths that Cuomo on Friday said was the state’s lowest death toll since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in March. In early April, nearly 800 New Yorkers were dying of COVID-19 on some days.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 908, with 230 in intensive care — 14 fewer than Thursday, the news release said. More than 70,230 people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged.

The continued improvements in New York occur as other states are seeing spikes in the number of their coronavirus cases, leading some to backtrack on reopening. Texas on Friday closed all its bars, and Florida prohibited the sale of alcohol in bars.

Cuomo on Friday said New York is talking with airlines about instituting temperature checks and gathering tracking information on travelers who arrive at New York airports from the eight quarantine states .

In addition, he said, the state is talking with federal authorities "about what they would be willing to do.”

On Thursday, Cuomo said the state would do random checks on travelers coming from the quarantine states, using names gathered when they arrive at New York airports. The governor said which states are on the list can vary day to day, depending on their infection rates.

Cuomo said the state's hesitation on reopening gyms, movie theaters and malls is because of signs that opening those venues in other states may have contributed to their surges in coronavirus cases.

Also on Friday, he announced that the secretary to the governor, Melissa DeRosa, is contacting officials in Florida, Texas and Arizona to offer the state's help with staff, technical assistance, ventilators and National Guard troops.

“We had numerous states who came to our assistance when we needed it," he said, referring to the depth of New York's COVID-19 crisis.