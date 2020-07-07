Travelers from Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma must now self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in New York State, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday, as the total states under those orders in New York grew to 19.

Cuomo announced the move as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in most states in the country, and in some cases breaking daily records and threatening to overwhelm hospitals and testing centers.

"As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we've set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything," Cuomo said in a statement.

He added: “New Yorkers did the impossible — we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best — and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19."

The quarantine orders apply to any person arriving from a state with a positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Cuomo has said violators of the orders could face fines up to $10,000 for a third offense.

The other states under the self-quarantine orders are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

About 588 people out of 56,736 tested on Monday in New York were confirmed positive for the coronavirus on Monday, for a 1.04% level, according to data released Tuesday by the state.

That is among the lowest state levels in the country, Cuomo has said.

The daily death toll from the virus was 10, compared to nearly 800 at the peak in April.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday the city is aiming to reopen child care centers by July 13.

Under rules to be considered later Tuesday by the city Board of Health, an estimated 3,000 child care programs could reopen. The programs had been among the sectors of the economy shut down by government order to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The rules being considered would allow no more than 15 children per room, and require social distancing, face coverings for all, health screenings, frequent cleaning and disinfection, and limit sharing of toys.

“They are ready to go,” de Blasio said of child care operators.

On Long Island, Northwell Health on Tuesday said it had 125 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, as the number of patients with the coronavirus continues to slide.

Northwell, the largest health system in the state, said it has seen a 19% drop in the last week, even as Long Island as a region continues to reopen.

Retail stores have been open for nearly a month and indoor dining opened nearly two weeks ago.

Some of the hardest-hit hospitals in the Northwell system are reporting staggering declines from the peak in April.

For example, Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, which was near one of Suffolk County’s hot spot areas of Brentwood, has gone from 310 COVID-19 patients on April 7 to four such patients on Tuesday.

Huntington Hospital, which had 225 patients on April 7, is down to six COVID-19 patients.

Northwell also reported no deaths in its system over the past 24 hours. The system has not reported a Long Island COVID-19 related death since it said on July 2 that one person died of the virus over the previous 24 hours.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale