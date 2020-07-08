Most of New York City's 1.1 million public school students will attend classes in person two or three days per week to limit the spread of the coronavirus, with the balance of time spent doing remote learning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

The reason for this plan is that fewer students can fit in classrooms due to the need to impose social distancing of six feet, he said.

"The math just makes it clear," de Blasio said, adding: "Most schools will not be able to have all their kids in school at the same time, and schools that are historically overcrowded will really particularly struggle."

De Blasio has said that masks, frequent building cleanings, handwashing and other precautions would be in place when school starts in September.

The city will offer an option for families who don't want to send their students to school in person and want remote-only learning, he said.

de Blasio said last week that the city is preparing for an in-person reopening of its schools in September.

But Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said that the mayor does not have the power to make that decision and the head of the city teachers union has also cast doubt on plans to return to in-person classes.

With Matthew Chayes