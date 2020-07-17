COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State have dropped to their lowest level since March, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

A total of 765 people remained hospitalized. That is the lowest number of patients since March 18, Cuomo said.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to continue preventative measures such as social distancing and wearing face coverings, while noting the increase in coronavirus cases in states across the country.

"We know the prescription: masks, social distancing, and hand washing," Cuomo said. "That's how we bent the curve in New York and that's how we've kept our numbers so low as we see frightening spikes in the rest of the country."

He added: "We need to keep being smart — and smart means enforcement of the health orders we've put in place that will keep us healthy and prevent us from going back to the hell we went through."

Cuomo also said that of the 78,239 coronavirus tests conducted in New York State on Thursday, 776 — or 0.99% — came back positive. That number is slightly down from Wednesday, when the infection rate was 1.06%.

On Long Island, the percentage of positive results remained steady at 0.9%, while in New York City the rate decreased from 1.2% on Wednesday to 1% on Thursday, according to state figures.

An additional 10 people died of COVID-19 on Thursday, Cuomo said. And 776 new cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 405,551, Cuomo said.

Northwell reports five new COVID-19 admissions

Northwell Health on Friday said it had five COVID-19-related admissions over the last 24 hours at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates. This is the lowest number of admissions Northwell has reported this month.

Northwell, the largest health system in the state, said it had no COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours.

Northwell said it had 106 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals and two locations — North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park — were in double-digits.

With David Reich-Hale