Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, speaking on NBC’s Today show on Tuesday, said he went to Georgia Monday because soaring COVID-19 outbreaks there and in other states have him concerned travelers might soon bring new waves of the coronavirus to New York.

"It’s only a matter of time, in my book, before you see the New York infection rates go up because people from other states are coming to New York," he said.

Those concerns could lead to new rounds of traveler protocols being put into place, Cuomo suggested.

Anyone arriving in New York from a state with a positive coronavirus test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average must quarantine for 14 days. The order applies to 22 states.

Asked about claims by President Donald Trump's administration that coronavirus rates were soaring because more people are being tested in the United States than other places in the world, Cuomo countered by saying: "More people are going into hospitals."

Cuomo on Monday traveled to Savannah, Georgia, to meet with Mayor Van R. Johnson and his team, and offer assistance in both material supplies and advice on how to handle the pandemic.

Also on Monday, Cuomo said some people — especially young, New York City residents — have been failing to observe social distancing directives.

Cuomo said Long Island was part of the problem, too. On Saturday night, police had to break up a crowd of 800 mainly young people in Long Beach, who gathered on the beach and boardwalk for a “sunset watching” event, an activity they learn about through social media, according to police. The gathering prompted officials to place beach and boardwalk restrictions.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Cuomo warned that bars and restaurants that are not abiding by the rules may force them all to shut if the state has "to roll back" its reopening.

With John Valenti