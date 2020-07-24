New York State authorities will issue summonses for violations at 37 bars and restaurants for failing to follow mandated measures aimed at controlling spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

State Police and State Liquor Authority agents fanned out Thursday night across New York City, Long Island and other areas mainly downstate to step up enforcement of social distancing, mask wearing, crowd capacity and other measures, he said.

Cuomo mentioned specific locations on Long Island including Rockville Centre and Baldwin. In the city he mentioned Astoria, Jackson Heights and the Lower East Side.

Cuomo criticized local government and police for not doing enough to enforce the mandates, and called on them to do so, specifically naming the NYPD along with police in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

"Nassau County police, do your job. Suffolk County police, do your job," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said a growing threat to New York’s progress in fighting the virus is young people out partying who are violating the mandates by gathering in large crowds and failing to wear masks.

The governor also said he had a “good conversation” with the commissioner of Major League Baseball about the Toronto Blue Jays playing some of their games in Buffalo, and was hopeful that will happen.

Coronavirus indicators remained good in New York, with 753 people found to be positive for COVID-19 out of 76,507 tested Thursday, for a 0.9% positive level.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The level on Long Island was 0.9% and in New York City 1.1%

Some 650 people were hospitalized with the virus, the lowest level since March 18, Cuomo said. Nine people died Thursday of coronavirus-related causes.

Northwell: Six new COVID-19 admission on Long Island

Northwell Health on Friday said it had six COVID-19 admissions at its Long Island facilities over the last 24 hours, and reported no deaths anywhere in its health system over that time.

Northwell added that it had 94 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates.

Meanwhile, Catholic Health Services of Long Island, which operates six hospitals in Nassau and Suffolk counties, said it was down to 31 COVID-19 patients. At its peak on April 10, the health system had 838 COVID-19 patients.

Health and safety considerations should come first when considering whether students with special needs should return to the classroom this next school year, a panel of experts in a Newsday webinar said Friday. The panelists said remote learning has been a challenge for many special education students and parents where services and therapies moved online after schools closed in mid-March.

Robert Dillon, superintendent of Nassau BOCES, said the agency has ordered personal protective equipment and other items to carry out a safe school day that would start on a sanitized school bus where the drivers and matrons would wear masks. Students would eat lunch in their classrooms, and social distancing would be put in place.

“Our commitment to our staff is that we will provide everything necessary for you to carry out the functions of your job,” Dillon said.

Some Long Island school districts have been providing in-classroom special education to students after Cuomo signed an order in June allowing it. Hauppauge’s Rebecca Bilski, director of pupil personnel services, said her district is one of them. She said Hauppauge students are screened in the morning with parents taking their temperature, which is then taken again at school. Toys and supplies are no longer interchangeable, she said.

With David Reich-Hale and Joie Tyrrell