COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State continued to decline to the lowest point since March, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

Hospitalization numbers fell statewide by four to 646, the lowest point since March 18, Cuomo said. The state also discharged 80 people from hospitals on Friday.

COVID-19 patients in intensive care also fell to 149, which is the lowest point since March 16, Cuomo said. Intubations on ventilators increased by one, to 94 patients.

The state recorded 750 new coronavirus cases, including 104 on Long Island, for a total of 411,200 positive cases since March. The positive testing rate for COVID-19 was 1.05% on Friday, which has remained consistent since the beginning of June.

Long Island’s positive testing rate remained at 0.9% while New York City’s rate increased slightly from 1.1% on Thursday to 1.2% on Friday.

The state also recorded 10 new deaths, bringing the state’s total death toll to 25,103 since the pandemic began. There was one new death in Suffolk County.

"New York State's numbers continue to show progress in the midst of alarming increases in COVID-19 cases throughout the country and a renewed need to ensure compliance with state guidance here at home," Cuomo said in a statement. "Yesterday's numbers show New York's hospitalizations continue to decrease and its rate of positive tests remains low, but it's essential that we stay vigilant by social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands as this pandemic is far from over."

Northwell Health, meanwhile, said Saturday it dropped to 79 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The 79 patients represents the lowest number since the pandemic’s peak in April, when Northwell had about 3,400 coronavirus patients.

Northwell said no patients died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours and three were admitted for the virus systemwide. Two of the three were on Long Island.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park are the only two Northwell hospitals with at least 10 COVID-19 patients.

With David Reich-Hale