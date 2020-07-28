The December 2020 All-State Festival and Winter Conference — an event that features hundreds of Long Island student musicians — has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials with the New York State School Music Association said Tuesday.

The event, which draws about 900 student musicians and 2,000 music educators from across the state, was scheduled for Dec. 3-6 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The decision to cancel the festival has been made only twice before: for the war years of 1943, 1944 and 1945, and because of the 1991 ice storm that caused power outages throughout the state, including at Kiamesha Lake’s Concord Hotel, which was the site of that year’s festival.

David M. Brown, president of the music association, said students who have been selected for the 2020 All-State ensembles will be notified in August of their status.

"While this year’s festival will not be held, we believe it is important to acknowledge the musical efforts of those students who applied by recognizing their acceptance into our prestigious ensembles," Brown said. "We hope that in some small way teachers, families and friends can find a way to celebrate the accomplishment of being selected to a New York All-State Ensemble."

With Joie Tyrrell