New York State setting up COVID-19 testing site in St. Petersburg, Florida, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a media briefing

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a media briefing on July 23. Credit: Getty Images / Jeenah Moon

By Newsday Staff
New York State is setting up a coronavirus testing site in St. Petersburg, Florida, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.

The state is also sending testing kits and protective materials such as face shields and hand sanitizer, Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters.

The governor was joined on the call by the mayor of St. Petersburg, Rick Kriseman.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of July 28, 2020. Puerto Rico, not pictured, is also on the list.

"We know what you're going through," Cuomo told Kriseman. He added, "Anything else you need, we’re here.”

Cuomo last week traveled to Savannah, Georgia, to meet with Mayor Van R. Johnson and his team, and offer assistance in both material supplies and advice on how to handle the pandemic. 

Cuomo also said on the call that the state found 29 violations of coronavirus mitigation regulations at bars and restaurants Tuesday, including one in Suffolk County.

The governor had said the day before that state authorities inspected 644 establishments Monday night and issued 26 summonses, including 17 in Manhattan and nine in Queens.

The COVID-19 infection rate in New York  was 1.1% on Tuesday, Cuomo said.

There were five additional deaths from COVID-19 related causes and 619 people hospitalized, the lowest number since March, Cuomo said. Seventy-six people were on ventilators, the lowest number since March 15, he said.

By Newsday Staff

Health

