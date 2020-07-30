The state will provide $30 million to counties to boost contact tracing and prepare for flu vaccines, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

Cuomo said he is concerned the upcoming flu season will put more pressure on labs already struggling to process COVID-19 tests.

"People will need flu tests and also want COVID tests," Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. "We want the counties to be ready."

Cuomo also said 41 bars and restaurants, including three in Nassau County, were hit with violations of coronavirus mitigation regulations on Wednesday. Twenty of the violations went to establishments in Manhattan.

"The phenomenon of increasing infection rate among young people ... is not a New York phenomenon," Cuomo said. "It's an international phenomenon. The World Health Organization has warned about it."

Cuomo said 777 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday out of more than 73,000 tested, for a statewide rate of 1.06%.

He said 586 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, the lowest since March 17.

"That is all great, great news," he said.

Citing financial instability in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo said he is postponing a $3 billion environmental bond act aimed at improving drinking water and other protections.

"The financial situation now is unstable," he said. "We are waiting to see what the federal government supplies in aid."

Cuomo also pointed to a "murky" economic situation in New York City due to COVID-19, increasing crime, homelessness and civil unrest.

About 30 health care workers are heading to Utah to assist in that state's battle against COVID-19, Cuomo said.

"That hospital system (Intermountain Healthcare) was very generous to New York when we needed help," Cuomo said. "We won't forget. We don't forget. We will do for them what they did for us."