New York State has reached another record low COVID-19 infection rate, and the percentage of positive virus cases on Long Island dipped below the state figure, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

Statewide, the infection rate was 0.65% on Thursday, the lowest since the start of the pandemic. Thursday also marked the third consecutive week where New York's rate stayed under 1%, Cuomo said.

"Fighting COVID-19 requires enormous bravery and discipline from New Yorkers and I thank them for today's new record-low infection rate," Cuomo said in a statement. "This is evidence that what each of us does to slow the spread — wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands — makes a real difference."

Cuomo noted that New York reached another milestone Thursday in its battle against the coronavirus, topping 8 million total tests conducted across the state. Of the 97,826 test results reported to the state, only 636 were positive, officials said.

"We're continuing to expand our ability to test and contact trace as we pursue a phased, data-driven reopening, and that's why we've reached 8 million tests conducted in the state," Cuomo said. "Yesterday's data also shows that we aren't necessarily finding more positives with more testing, which is a good new development."

The statewide data showed COVID-19 numbers continuing to move in a positive direction, with hospitalizations down by 12 to 478 and intensive care patients dropping by four to 122.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Three people across the state died from the virus Thursday, including one in Nassau, bringing the grim total to 25,312.

On Long Island, the infection rate, which ticked up to 0.9% Tuesday, dipped back to 0.5% Thursday, the data showed.

Nassau reported 53 new positive cases Thursday, bringing its total to 44,503, while Suffolk reported 37 new cases, the state said. Suffolk has reported a total of 44,678 cases since the pandemic began.

The State Liquor Authority and the State Police Task Force visited 1,322 establishments in New York City and Long Island on Thursday and observed nine businesses failing to comply with state coronavirus mitigation requirements, including four in Staten Island, three in the Bronx, and one each in Brooklyn and Manhattan, a release from Cuomo's office said.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Aug. 25, 2020. Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, not pictured, are also on the list.

'Last-minute push' to staff NYC schools

﻿Extra teachers will be brought in so students can have both an in-person teacher and a remote teacher by the time the New York City public schools reopen in two weeks, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday on his weekly Ask the Mayor appearance on WNYC’s "The Brian Lehrer Show."

The teachers will be drawn from thousands of substitute teachers, the pool of unassigned teachers and others, he said.

"There’s a last-minute push to align the staffing levels, get the right people in the right places," de Blasio said.

He added, "We are gonna have thousands of additional teachers available, between the DOE (Department of Education) personnel right now, certified teachers who don’t teach in the classroom. They’re coaches, administrators, whatever they may be, who will be brought into the classroom.”

The city's public schools are set to open Sept 10.

De Blasio added: “"By the first day of school, every one of our schools will have the teaching complement they need."

With Matthew Chayes