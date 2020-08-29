The number of people hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 dropped to its lowest level since mid-March, as New York saw its 22nd straight day of fewer than 1% of coronavirus tests coming back positive, the state announced Saturday morning.

The continued good news comes as the state expands its reopening, with gyms in much of the state — although not New York City — having opened on Monday, and "low-risk" school sports set to resume in parts of New York on Sept. 21. Nassau County school superintendents have postponed the resumption of school sports to 2021, although officials later said they were willing to reassess that decision.

It can take up to two weeks after infection for a coronavirus test to show up as positive, so the effect of the gym reopenings is still unclear.

Out of 93,873 tests statewide Friday, 0.67% were positive, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office reported. On Long Island, 0.6% of those tested were positive.

There were 458 New Yorkers with COVID-19 in hospitals on Friday — the lowest number since March 16 and a fraction of the nearly 19,000 that were in hospitals on some days during the mid-April peak of the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 intubations also fell to 48, a new low since mid-March, Cuomo's office said..

"As the state's COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands so we can maintain that progress as we move into the fall," Cuomo said in a statement.

Health officials have warned of the possibility of a second wave of infections in the fall as the weather cools, people spend more time in higher-risk situations indoors and schools reopen.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Seven New Yorkers died of COVID-19-related causes on Friday, including one Suffolk County resident, the state reported. The number of deaths in New York since the pandemic began now stands at 25,319.

Nationwide, nearly 182,000 people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,554 businesses on Long Island and in New York City to look for potential violations of state COVID-19 regulations and found eight in Suffolk County that were not complying, a state news release said. Ten New York City businesses also were found in violation.

There were 635 new coronavirus cases on Friday, lifting the statewide total to 433,402, the release said. In Nassau County, there were 51 new cases, for a total of 44,554. In Suffolk County, 34 new cases brought the total to 44,712.