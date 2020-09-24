Two more Long Island schools have announced temporary closures due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School was closed Thursday and students will participate in remote instruction due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from Superintendent Mary O’Meara that was posted on the school website. The letter did not identify the staffer but said that those who were in close contact will be notified by either the district or the county health department.

The individual will not be allowed to return to school for 10 days and will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test, read the notice.

Northport High School was also closed Thursday after a student tested positive there, according to a note from Superintendent Robert L. Banzer.

The letter said that the student "has not been inside the building since last Thursday, September 17th; however, we have been made aware that this individual may have had close contact with other students over the weekend."

Banzer wrote, "We have been in touch with the Department of Health and are awaiting additional guidance regarding whether an extended building closure is needed."

Northport High students will also participate in remote instruction Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.