New York State continued its weekslong trend of hovering at about a 1% infection rate for COVID-19, as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo continued to urge residents to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing.

State officials said 99,953 tests were reported Friday, with 1,005 — or 1% —coming back positive. The state registered a rate of 0.96% the prior day.

Long Island’s rate stood at 0.9% Friday, with 71 new cases in Nassau, bringing its total to 46,576, and 52 cases in Suffolk for a total of 46,345.

Statewide, hospitalizations for COVID-19 grew by 16 to 527, while the number of people in ICUs rose by 16 to 164, according to state figures. There were four deaths due to the virus in the state, with none on Long Island, according to state figures.

"It's vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight COVID-19 as we move into the fall and flu season," Cuomo said. "Wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands make a critical difference, as does the deliberate enforcement of state guidance by local governments."

He added, "We can move through COVID-19 if we stay New York Tough and if we do so together."

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,480 establishments in New York City and Long Island on Friday and observed three — all in Suffolk — that were not in compliance with state coronavirus mitigation requirements, according to state figures.

New York City registered an infection rate of 1.1% Friday, with 429 new cases, for a total of 242,311.