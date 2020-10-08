Journalist says he was attacked during Borough Park protest

A journalist says he was punched in the head and kicked during a protest in Borough Park Wednesday night, during which a crowd of several hundred people demonstrated against new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in "hot spot" neighborhoods, the NYPD said.

Jacob Kornbluh, a reporter for Jewish Insider, reported the assault to police, the NYPD confirmed.

Kornbluh described the attack and thanked those who aided him in Twitter posts.

"I was just brutally assaulted, hit in the head and kicked at by an angry crowd of hundreds of community members of the Boro Park protest," Kornbluh tweeted, saying a protester recognized him and told the crowd to chase him.

There were no summonses, no arrests, and no property damage reported during the protest, the NYPD said, and by Thursday morning the crowd had dispersed.

The restrictions, announced Tuesday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, limit houses of worship to no more than 10 people, prohibit mass gatherings, and close down schools and nonessential businesses in coronavirus "hot spots" in New York City, upstate Binghamton and Rockland and Orange counties.

The restrictions establish red, orange and yellow zones based on the severity of COVID-19 spread and apply different levels of limits on worship, schools, businesses and gatherings.

Late Wednesday, the city posted an interactive "COVID-19 Zone Finder" online that shows users whether an address is subject to the new restrictions.

Some of those city neighborhoods have large Orthodox Jewish populations, and the restrictions have provoked anger among community leaders and some of the faithful.

Cuomo said the new crackdown was needed to stamp out rising cases of COVID-19 but some communities, including those in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods, say they should not be singled out.

Rabbi David Zwiebel, executive vice president of an Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization called Agudath Israel of America, said the group was contemplating a court fight if the state wasn't open to changing the 10-person limit for houses of worship.

The restriction comes amid the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. Many large events this season have already been canceled or rearranged, Zwiebel said, but the 10-person cap "would basically wipe out the entirety of the spirit of the holiday."

The leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, also objected, saying churches "fervently object" to being told to reduce capacity after not having any outbreaks since reopening in July.

With The Associated Press