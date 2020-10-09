Lawrence High School teachers can work remotely, after the state's COVID-19 cluster zone map was redrawn overnight, Superintendent Ann Pedersen said Friday morning.

Officials had announced Thursday that the Lawrence public school district in western Nassau County was shutting down in-person instruction until at least Oct. 23 because parts of it were within special COVID-19 cluster zones that the state is targeting to try to stop rising levels of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Pedersen said in a note to Lawrence district families that the high school was outside of the current cluster. Although students would not be in the building, teachers were expected to report to the school.

But on Friday morning, Pedersen said the map had been redrawn to add Peninsula Boulevard to the state's yellow zone. The high school, located in Cedarhurst, is near Peninsula Boulevard.

Because of the change, Pedersen said staff could work remotely.

Lawrence Teachers’ Association President Lori Skonberg, who had questioned the initial move to have teachers but not students in the building, said that the Association stands behind the decision.

In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in "hot spot" neighborhoods, the state has imposed limits on schools, houses of worship and business activity in those areas.

The state established red, orange and yellow zones based on proximity to the areas with the most COVID-19 spread, applying different levels of limits on worship, schools, businesses and gatherings.

In her letter to Lawrence families, Pedersen said the district’s schools fall into various zones, including the Lawrence elementary and middle schools, which are in the orange zone and require a full closing for 14 days under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's new regulations. Lawrence Primary School abuts the orange zone and falls under the yellow zone.

The note read, "all district schools will close Oct. 9, 2020, through at least Oct. 23, 2020. This decision is based on both New York state mandates and the need to use the utmost caution in keeping the infection rate down."

Fairfield Elementary School in Massapequa also temporarily closed Friday "out of an abundance of caution" after the district was notified that a staff member tested positive for the virus, Massapequa Superintendent Lucille Iconis said in a letter on Thursday.

About 500 students enrolled at the K-5 school will follow a remote learning schedule Friday while the school is closed, according to the letter.

Earlier this week, a student at Fairfield Elementary tested positive for the virus and the district suspended in-person instruction at the school Wednesday, Iconis said Tuesday in a notice.

There was also a positive coronavirus case of a student at Massapequa High School earlier this week, but the district did not close the school in that instance, according to a notice from Iconis on Monday. The student in that case was last in school on Sept. 25, she said.

Iconis also informed the community on Monday of a positive case of a student at Berner Middle School in Massapequa. That student had not been in the school since Sept. 30, she said, and the school did not close for in-person instruction.

The district this week began phasing in a return to full in-person instruction for students across all grades, according to district notices to parents. By Oct. 19, students in K-12 will be back in school every day, except for those on the full distance-learning format, Iconis said.

With Joie Tyrrell and Catherine Carrera