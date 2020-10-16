Sayville Middle School will be closed Friday after a person at the school tested positive for the coronavirus, Schools Superintendent John E. Stimmel said in a notice posted to the school website.

The closure will allow officials to trace whoever was in contact with the person. Stimmel did not say if the person was a staff member or student.

Remote learning will be conducted Friday, Stimmel said.

And at Riverhead High School, a student is headed to quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Suffolk County Department of Health Services will handle contact tracing and "issue quarantine orders if applicable," Interim Schools Superintendent Christine Tona said in a letter.

