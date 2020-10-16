TODAY'S PAPER
COVID-19 cases reported at Sayville Middle School and Riverhead High School, officials say

Riverhead High School in a 2018 file photo

Riverhead High School in a 2018 file photo Credit: John Roca

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Sayville Middle School will be closed Friday after a person at the school tested positive for the coronavirus, Schools Superintendent John E. Stimmel said in a notice posted to the school website.

The closure will allow officials to trace whoever was in contact with the person. Stimmel did not say if the person was a staff member or student.

Remote learning will be conducted Friday, Stimmel said.

And at Riverhead High School, a student is headed to quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Suffolk County Department of Health Services will handle contact tracing and "issue quarantine orders if applicable," Interim Schools Superintendent Christine Tona said in a letter.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution.

