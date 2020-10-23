TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead Central schools closed due to COVID-19 cases, district says

All Riverhead Central schools will move to remote

All Riverhead Central schools will move to remote learning Friday, after several transportation employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
All Riverhead Central School District students will participate in remote learning Friday, after several transportation employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The district, which informed parents of the situation in a letter from interim Superintendent Christine Tona, did not detail what members of the staff had tested positive or how many.

The letter, dated Thursday, said: "The transportation department will not provide any busing for any students tomorrow which includes our private, parochial, and BOCES placements."

Meals will be unaffected by the issue, Tona said, with pick-up service available at all K-4 schools between 10 a.m. and noon and again between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

"We are in the process of working with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services (SCDHS) to conduct contact tracting....Once decisions regarding who needs to quarantine are determined in consultation with SCDHS, the District will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable," Tona wrote in her letter.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Health

