All Riverhead Central School District students will participate in remote learning Friday, after several transportation employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The district, which informed parents of the situation in a letter from interim Superintendent Christine Tona, did not detail what members of the staff had tested positive or how many.

The letter, dated Thursday, said: "The transportation department will not provide any busing for any students tomorrow which includes our private, parochial, and BOCES placements."

Meals will be unaffected by the issue, Tona said, with pick-up service available at all K-4 schools between 10 a.m. and noon and again between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

"We are in the process of working with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services (SCDHS) to conduct contact tracting....Once decisions regarding who needs to quarantine are determined in consultation with SCDHS, the District will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable," Tona wrote in her letter.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.