Wear a mask or pay the fine.

That's the warning issued this week by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which announced that starting Monday travelers and riders who use Port Authority facilities and services could be subject to a $50 fine for not wearing a mask.

The policy includes all Port Authority airport terminals, PATH stations and trains, AirTrain stations and trains, the Midtown bus terminal, the George Washington Bridge bus station, the Oculus — part of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub — and all other Port Authority transportation, officials said.

"This move is part of [the] agency's commitment to supporting the New York and New Jersey state requirements on mask wearing in transportation facilities," the Port Authority said in the statement.

The announcement said the Port Authority will "continue to put primary emphasis" on voluntary compliance and said that, since March, the agency has used "public announcements, posters and digital signage," as well as "mask giveaways and education days, and one-on-one interaction" in an effort to make travelers aware of health and safety protocols mandated by New York and New Jersey in response to the coronavirus pandemic.