Port Authority of New York and New Jersey travelers who don't wear masks could be fined $50, agency says

Terminal B at La Guardia Airport in Queens.

Terminal B at La Guardia Airport in Queens. Credit: Corey Sipkin

Wear a mask or pay the fine.

That's the warning issued this week by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which announced that starting Monday travelers and riders who use Port Authority facilities and services could be subject to a $50 fine for not wearing a mask.

The policy includes all Port Authority airport terminals, PATH stations and trains, AirTrain stations and trains, the Midtown bus terminal, the George Washington Bridge bus station, the Oculus — part of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub — and all other Port Authority transportation, officials said.

"This move is part of [the] agency's commitment to supporting the New York and New Jersey state requirements on mask wearing in transportation facilities," the Port Authority said in the statement.

The announcement said the Port Authority will "continue to put primary emphasis" on voluntary compliance and said that, since March, the agency has used "public announcements, posters and digital signage," as well as "mask giveaways and education days, and one-on-one interaction" in an effort to make travelers aware of health and safety protocols mandated by New York and New Jersey in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

