TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
38° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Shoreham-Wading River High School closed Friday after two COVID-19 cases, district says

Contact tracing by the Suffolk County Department of

Contact tracing by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has resulted in more than 100 students now under quarantine, Shoreham-Wading River school district officials said. Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Joie Tyrrell and Newsday Staff joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print

Officials in the Shoreham-Wading River school district have switched the high school to remote learning Friday after the Suffolk County Department of Health Services completed contact tracing for two positive coronavirus cases, which resulted in more than 100 students now under quarantine, the superintendent said in a note to parents.

The cases might be related to at least one gathering of students, according to a county health department official.

"Suffolk County health department disease investigators are aware of more than one case of COVID-19 related to at least one gathering of students who attend school in the Shoreham-Wading River school district," health department spokeswoman Grace Kelly-McGovern said.

Kelly-McGovern said the department is investigating.

As a result of the health department investigation, about 110 students and eight staff members from the school in Shoreham are under quarantine, school officials said.

All of the impacted staff and students were notified by the school district in advance of being contacted by the county health department, Gerard W. Poole, superintendent of schools, said in the note.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

"It is important to note that the District does not make quarantining determinations but does provide the SCDOH information to inform their decision making," Poole said in the note to parents.

Poole said the district notified parents Thursday of two positive cases.

"Any student that has tested positive is currently under a NYSDOH (New York State Department of Health) required quarantine as well as their family members which would include school-age children," he said.

The high school will conduct distance learning but the district’s other schools remain open.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.

Headshot of Newsday employee Joie Tyrell on June
By Joie Tyrrell and Newsday Staff joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

The two Long Island counties and New York State figures: Long Island and NYC COVID-19 cases rose to May levels
Kaushik Sengupta, a management professor at Hofstra who 74% of LI factories did hiring at COVID's height
COVID-19 survivor Bernard Robinson, regional director for Northwell NASCAR to honor LI paramedic who survived COVID-19
Suffolk County said nearly a third of the Suffolk fines Cutchogue country club $17G in 'superspreader' event
A fundraiser for Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin was Fundraiser for Hempstead supervisor probed over COVID rules
Gov. Andrew Cuomo removes a mask as he Justice Department ramps up inquiry into NY care home deaths
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search