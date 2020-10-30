Officials in the Shoreham-Wading River school district have switched the high school to remote learning Friday after the Suffolk County Department of Health Services completed contact tracing for two positive coronavirus cases, which resulted in more than 100 students now under quarantine, the superintendent said in a note to parents.

The cases might be related to at least one gathering of students, according to a county health department official.

"Suffolk County health department disease investigators are aware of more than one case of COVID-19 related to at least one gathering of students who attend school in the Shoreham-Wading River school district," health department spokeswoman Grace Kelly-McGovern said.

Kelly-McGovern said the department is investigating.

As a result of the health department investigation, about 110 students and eight staff members from the school in Shoreham are under quarantine, school officials said.

All of the impacted staff and students were notified by the school district in advance of being contacted by the county health department, Gerard W. Poole, superintendent of schools, said in the note.

"It is important to note that the District does not make quarantining determinations but does provide the SCDOH information to inform their decision making," Poole said in the note to parents.

Poole said the district notified parents Thursday of two positive cases.

"Any student that has tested positive is currently under a NYSDOH (New York State Department of Health) required quarantine as well as their family members which would include school-age children," he said.

The high school will conduct distance learning but the district’s other schools remain open.

