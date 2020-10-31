As coronavirus cases surge nationwide, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday that out-of-state visitors must get tested for COVID-19 before departure for New York, quarantine for at least three days upon arrival and then obtain a negative test result to get out of quarantine.

Residents of New Jersey, Connecticut and other states that border New York are exempt.

New Yorkers who travel out of state also must quarantine upon return for at least three days and are able to exit a quarantine if they obtain a negative test after that. They would stay in a 14-day quarantine if they test positive, Cuomo said during a telephone briefing with reporters.

The announcement came less than a month before Thanksgiving and as Hanukkah and Christmas approach.

"Thanksgiving is going to create an increase in the [infection] rate, because Thanksgiving is going to be complicated," with families gathering despite the pandemic, the governor said.

"People feel safe when they’re with people they know," Cuomo said.

But, he said, "Just because they’re your family doesn’t mean they’re safe from COVID."

Infectious disease experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also have warned of the risks of Thanksgiving gatherings and said indoor gatherings of families and friends was a key reason why cases had been rising recently nationwide.

Under the state’s new quarantine and testing program, visitors to New York must test negative within three days before arrival and have proof of the negative test result, Cuomo said. After three days of quarantine, visitors can take a test on the fourth day and, if they’re negative, they will be released from the quarantine, he said. If they don’t get a test or test positive, they must quarantine for 14 days.

The new testing requirement is among the nation's most stringent. Vermont also has a sweeping testing mandate, requiring testing for anyone in the country arriving from all but 16 mostly rural counties with very low caseloads, with a few exceptions, such as daily work and school commuters.

Cuomo did not detail how the new rules would be enforced.

New York is exempting contiguous states because, Cuomo said, with commuters from states like New Jersey and Connecticut arriving in New York to work five days a week, including them "is unworkable," even as test-positivity rates in those states are rising.

"You would disrupt everything if you quarantine those states," he said.

Since June, New York has had a quarantine list based upon states’ positive-test-result rates. States with a positivity rate of 10% or higher over a 7-day rolling average, or with a positivity rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over seven days, were put on the list.

But with the nationwide spike in cases placing almost every state on the list, that system was no longer functioning well, and health experts advised the state to switch to a testing-based policy, Cuomo said.

New York continues to have the country’s third-lowest rate of positive cases, behind only Maine and Vermont, he said.

"By definition, if you’re third lowest, it means that if anyone comes in from any state, they pose a threat," he said.

New York residents who travel out of state must, like out-of-state visitors, take a test within three days of their departure for New York — except if residents’ visits outside New York are for fewer than 24 hours.

If they are taking a plane to New York after a visit of more than 24 hours, they must test negative before boarding.

Those returning residents must quarantine for at least three days upon arrival, with a negative test result on Day 4 or later releasing them from quarantine, and the lack of a test, or a positive test result, keeping them in quarantine for 14 days.

The percentage of New Yorkers who tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday fell slightly, to 1.49% from 1.53%, Cuomo said.

With "parts of this country that are in desperate situations" and countries like France reimposing restrictions amid rising numbers, "New Yorkers should be really proud of what they’re doing," the governor said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran released a statement Saturday lauding how "despite yesterday being the worst day for COVID-19 cases nationwide, Nassau is bucking the trend: hospitalizations have declined 27% over the last 7 days. Our communities are doing a commendable job keeping the virus under control."

She urged Nassau residents to avoid large gatherings, wear masks and practice social-distancing, so schools and businesses can remain open and because "we want more businesses, like catering halls and roller rinks, to open their doors so more people can get back to work."

The state announced that the positivity rate was 3.01% in "microclusters" in Brooklyn and Queens and Rockland and Orange counties. Microclusters are where infection rates have been higher and where a disproportionately large amount of testing is conducted. With those areas excluded, the statewide positivity rate was 1.3%.

Long Island’s test positivity rate Friday was 1.3%, the same as Thursday. On Wednesday, it was 1.5%.

The governor said the policy of imposing restrictions in neighborhoods in the state where infections were more widespread, and ramping up enforcement, was helping control the spread of the virus.

"If you can target where the increase is starting, and you can jump on the increase before it spreads, it will make a difference, and it is," he said, adding that "anecdotally, the hospitals and health care agencies suggest they are seeing a positive shift in those microcluster zones."

"I believe we got their attention in the red zones" with increased restrictions and enforcement, Cuomo said. "They are displeased with me, but the infection rate came down and I believe lives will be saved, and therefore I believe I did my job."

Cuomo predicted that "we’ll go through this exercise again."

"I believe these microcluster zones will come and go through the fall," he said. "As you tamp down the infection rate in one small area, it’ll pop up somewhere else, I am sure with much the same dynamics."

Statewide, 136,962 test results were reported Friday, with 467 positive results in the microcluster zones and 1,582 elsewhere in the state.

In Nassau County, there were 146 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, and in Suffolk there were 96, the state said.

There were 1,121 New Yorkers hospitalized for COVID-19, up from 1,085. Eight people died, down from 12 on Thursday.

The governor also said Saturday that the Trump administration’s proposed vaccine-distribution plan would "significantly slow the process" of vaccinating New Yorkers and other Americans, because it focuses too much on large, chain pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens. Cuomo said the plan was discussed in a White House coronavirus task force conference call in which he participated on Friday.

"I think it could take at least a year to vaccinate the population with their distribution mechanism," he said.

The plan doesn’t allow states to expedite distribution, the governor said, and ensure that it is done fairly and equitably — such as by facilitating distribution in low-income communities, "racially impacted" areas and places with health disparities where there may be no large chain-store pharmacy offering vaccines.

"It would by definition be discriminatory in impact, if not discriminatory by design," he said.