Shoreham-Wading River High School closed to in-person learning through Nov. 11, officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
With more than 135 students and staff members currently in quarantine, officials said Shoreham-Wading River High School will be closed to in-person learning through Nov. 11 — with the high school reopening for in-person attendance on Nov. 12.

The announcement, made on the school district website, cited "the high number of instructional staff that were quarantined by the department of health last week" — but did not provide a number of students and staff affected.

In a note to parents and guardians, District Superintendent Gerard W. Poole said the total number of high school students quarantined is now at 125, with a total of 11 staff members also under quarantine conditions as recommended by the SCDOH.

The high school is the only school in the district currently affected. All other schools in the district remain open for in-person learning, officials said.

"This has been a challenging year to provide substitute instructional staff coverage on a daily basis for all school districts, and after a thorough review of the impact of the additional high school staff out on a Suffolk County Department of Health mandated two week quarantine, the District is not able to provide supervision for all high school classes," Poole wrote in his letter, adding: "The District has prioritized hiring additional substitute staff for all buildings, and will continue to do so. All other buildings will remain open for in-person learning. The health and safety of our students and staff is our foremost priority."

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

