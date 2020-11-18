TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk jail inmate visits suspended as COVID-19 precaution, Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. says

Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead

Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
All inmate visits at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility will be suspended to prevent a potential coronavirus outbreak, Suffolk Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. announced Wednesday.

The suspension goes into effect as of the end of the day on Saturday, Toulon said.

Starting Wednesday, all "non-county service providers" also will revert back to remote visitation with inmate clients.

Attorneys will be allowed only booth visits unless requested ahead of time by the attorney. Attorneys must show "proof of a negative test" prior to entry, the Sheriff's Office said, adding attorneys also will be subject to "an onsite temperature screening" and must wear a mask or face covering at all times.

The announcement comes days after the Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow suspended all jail visits due to the recent nationwide increase in coronavirus cases, the Nassau Sheriff's Department said in an announcement on Sunday.

In making his announcement, Toulon noted that two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 while incarcerated and that "only about two dozen" correction officers and deputies have come down with COVID-19.

"We are not out of the woods yet," Toulon said in his statement. He added: "As this new wave of infection spreads in Suffolk County, we need to ramp up our efforts to keep it out of the correctional facilities, where social distancing is difficult. We were successful before, and we can do it again."

All prior COVID-19 precautions will remain in place, Toulon said. All "new admission" inmates, as well as those returning from a hospital visit, will be required to quarantine for 14 days at the facility in Yaphank. Inmates are issued face masks upon incarceration and must wear them at all times while outside their cells, Toulon said.

Inmate workers sanitize public spaces three times daily, with cleaning supplies available to inmates to sanitize their cells. All staff have their temperatures taken daily upon entry, Toulon said, and are required to wear face coverings "at all times."

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

