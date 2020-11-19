A closure of indoor dining and gyms is likely to be imposed again within days or weeks as New York City’s coronavirus infection rate continues to rise, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

"I don’t know if it’s a few days or a week or two, but it’s coming," de Blasio told 1010 WINS radio. He added: "The numbers keep ticking up. You can see it. So I think it’s quite clear that within the next week or two those restrictions are gonna be applied in New York City."

De Blasio spoke as the schools closure he ordered a day earlier began Thursday. His schools chancellor, Richard Carranza, told the radio station that the goal is to reopen by the end of November, but no date is set yet and the closure is indefinite.

De Blasio said the terms under which schools could open back up are still being decided, but that more testing in school buildings is certain to be one of the criteria. He said he is also considering a more surgical approach to closures in the future, such as only closing those with higher rates of infection.

Earlier on Thursday, de Blasio spoke on "CBS This Morning," where he defended the decision to close schools and pledged to reopen them as soon as possible.

"The bottom line is this, safety and health comes first," de Blasio said. "We can and will reopen our schools, but with even higher and stringent standards. That's the bottom line."

Asked about city officials' estimate that about 50,000 public school kids in New York City remain without tools like iPads needed to participate in remote learning, de Blasio said, "We've been providing free iPads for every child in New York City . . . Really simple, really clear, every child in New York City who needs one can get a free iPad and any child who doesn't have it now, we're going to get it to them right away. We've distributed over 300,000. We'll do more."

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

With Matthew Chayes and John Valenti

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.