Babylon Junior-Senior High School will remain on full remote learning Friday due to two more positive cases of COVID-19 at the school, said Superintendent Linda Rozzi.

Rozzi said she expects the school, which stopped in-person learning Thursday, to return to in-person instruction on Monday.

"All students will be expected to be present online as our teachers provide remote instruction," Rozzi said in a note to the school community.

Rozzi did not say if the two positive cases involved students or staffers.

The additional cases brings the school’s total to eight active cases, while also quarantining more than 26 staff members and "even more students" who have been contact traced, she said.

Rozzi said school officials have reported the cases to the Suffolk County Department of Health.

"We have traced that the spread of this illness is occurring from outside and unrelated to the school setting," Rozzi said. "As always the health and safety of everyone is our goal."

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

De Blasio: NYC infection rate 'worrisome'

The daily number of coronavirus infections reported Friday is "worrisome as all hell," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

There were 1,255 new infections in a 24-hour period. It had been 200 or 300 as recently as September, he said, speaking on WNYC radio.

He added that new restrictions — such as bans on indoor gyms, the shutdown of gyms — are likely to be imposed soon after Thanksgiving, likely the first week of December.

"We need restrictions," de Blasio said. He added: "I don’t say that with anything but sorrow."

With Matthew Chayes and Craig Schneider

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.