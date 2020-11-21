TODAY'S PAPER
LI cops plan to respond to Thanksgiving gathering complaints

Nassau County police will respond to any violations

Nassau County police will respond to any violations of Cuomo's order and will "continue to educate residents and visitors on the COVID-19 restrictions," a spokesman said. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Major police departments on Long Island will respond to complaints about private gatherings exceeding the 10-person limit for Thanksgiving, but they are hoping that the public will respect the limitation put in place by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, officials say.

Nassau County police will respond to any violations of Cuomo’s order, said department spokesman Det. Richard LeBrun.

"For their health and safety, we will continue to educate residents and visitors on the COVID-19 restrictions," LeBrun said. "If there are repeat offenders to this order, we will work with the Health Department and fire marshals with regard to further enforcement."

The Suffolk County Police Department also said officers would respond to reports of violations of the order by individuals and businesses. In addition, police will be enforcing drunken driving laws, said spokeswoman Dawn Schindler.

The New York State Police said that enforcement of the limitation was the responsibility of local officials. If state troopers become aware of any issue, their priority would be to educate those involved about the need to limit unsafe behavior, said Officer William Duffy, a spokesman.

He added that troopers wouldn’t be making any spot checks but also will be enforcing drunken driving laws.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol P. Toulon Jr. said he was not involved in the planning to create the 10-person limit and said on Facebook that his office will not be involved in the enforcement of it on Thanksgiving. The sheriff's office also announced that as of Saturday all inmate visits would be suspended indefinitely to guard against spread of COVID-19.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

