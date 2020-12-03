Visitors to two Suffolk restaurants, one in Mount Sinai and one in Wading River, may have been exposed to COVID-19 shortly before Thanksgiving, county health officials said.

The two restaurants are Senor Taco Mexican Grill & Bar in Mount Sinai, and Phil’s Restaurant in Wading River, health officials said in a statement on Wednesday. Representatives of the two establishments were not immediately available.

At Senor Taco, the possible exposure was on Nov. 20 and 24. At Phil's Restaurant, the possible exposure was on Nov. 20, 21, 23 and 24, health officials said.

Those who were potentially exposed should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms for 14 days after visiting the restaurants, said the Suffolk health department, which encouraged them to get tested.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.