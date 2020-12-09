Schooling for the more than 7,000 students of the Massapequa public school system will be all remote on Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 — meaning schools will be closed for two weeks due to Christmas break.

Those three days will bleed into the previously-scheduled recess that starts Dec. 24 for the Christmas and New Year's holidays, with schooling scheduled to resume Jan. 4, according to the calendar posted on the district website.

The move to remote instruction is "to proactively minimize the risk of spreading the virus within and outside of our schools," according to a letter dated Tuesday from the schools superintendent, Lucille F. Iconis.

"We are hopeful that this additional measure will minimize any exposure that may jeopardize the health of our students, staff, and their families," the letter said. "Additionally, this has the potential to reduce the volume of students and staff who may be subject to quarantine in the week prior to the holidays."

The letter did not explain how those days were chosen, why the suspension is three days, or what triggered the decision-making. The district couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Berner Middle School and Birch Lane Elementary School in Massapequa were on "full distance learning" Monday after positive tests for COVID-19 were recorded over the weekend, officials said.

Sixth-grade students at Berner Middle School remained on distance learning Tuesday and will continue to participate in remote learning on Wednesday, school officials said.

The Massapequa district is Nassau County’s largest, with over 7,000 students in six elementary schools, a middle school and a high school on two campuses.