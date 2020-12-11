Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday ordered restaurants in New York City to stop indoor dining completely, starting Monday.

The move comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in the city. Cuomo had said Monday that he would implement the new restrictions if the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 didn't stabilize or drop in the next five days.

Restaurants in the city have been operating at 25% capacity for indoor dining.

"I feel tremendous empathy for restaurant owners … We need them to survive. We want them to survive," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a briefing Friday before Cuomo's announcement.

But at the same time, he said spread of the coronavirus has to be stopped.

"We have to fight it back to save lives and we have to fight it back to start our recovery," de Blasio said.

Cuomo also said Friday that the state’s independent review panel assessed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and unanimously approved it, after a decision from a U.S. Food and Drug Administration group the day before.

An FDA advisory panel approved the vaccine on Thursday, likely clearing the way for final approval and delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine within days.

Cuomo also announced that Moderna will be delivering 346,000 doses of its vaccines later this month to New York following the anticipated approval of that vaccine by the FDA.

The Moderna batch will come on top of 170,000 doses from Pfizer that are expected to arrive in the state as early as this weekend.

Long Island is expected to receive 26,500 doses in the first batch from Pfizer.

