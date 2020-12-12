The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and dying from the disease continued to rise, the state announced Saturday, while New York awaits the first shipments of a coronavirus vaccine that officials hope will stem a weekslong surge in cases.

States will begin receiving the first Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at hundreds of distribution sites nationwide, Army Gen. Gustave Perna, of the federal Operation Warp Speed, said Saturday.

State officials said New York’s initial shipment would be 170,000 doses, with 170,000 more doses arriving within three weeks. Pfizer’s vaccine must be taken in two doses three weeks apart.

Ten Suffolk County residents and one Nassau County resident died of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 84 people elsewhere in the state, a Saturday news release from the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. The 95 statewide deaths are up from the 87 who died on Thursday.

There were 5,359 people in New York hospitals with the disease on Friday, up from 5,321 on Thursday but still far below the April 12 peak of 18,825. The number in intensive care also rose, to 1,029.

In Long Island hospitals, 842 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, leaving only 18% of hospital beds available, according to a 7-day rolling average. That’s the lowest percentage of the state’s 11 regions. Bed availability elsewhere ranged from 19% in New York City to 46% in the North Country, and 22% statewide.

Cuomo said in a statement, "COVID cases are continuing to climb nationwide and with the holiday season in full swing, it could get worse before it gets better …. We are laser focused on ensuring the increase in cases we are seeing does not overwhelm our hospital system and we are putting in place redundancies to shore them up. Ultimately, it's up to each of us to slow the spread of this virus until there is widespread access to a vaccine: wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and stay vigilant."

Cuomo also reiterated his call for federal funds to assist businesses impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic, and the unemployed, and to administer the vaccine.

Northwell Health on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 patients fell slightly for the second straight day. The largest health system in the state said it was caring for 788 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, down from 796 on Friday and 811 on Thursday.

But Northwell warned that the overall trend continues to be worrisome. It had 762 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, and had under 700 a little more than a week ago.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell said it continued to see more patients at Staten Island University Hospital than anywhere else. It has 185 hospitalized COVID-19 patients there.

Northwell said it admitted 76 new COVID-19 patients to its hospitals over the last 24 hours, 43 on Long Island.

