Suffolk County has unveiled two new COVID-19 testing programs for county employees and their family members, with the goal of identifying any asymptomatic cases that could be unknowingly spreading the virus, officials said.

The first program, known as safeCircle, will test county employees once a week, with the test results coming back within 24 hours, officials said.

The program, which was piloted Wednesday with members of law enforcement, will be administered by Stony Brook-based Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories. The program will begin countywide on Monday for the remaining workforce.

The testing program has the ability to sample all 10,000 current county employees as well as county government retirees, officials said.

"Safety in the workplace is a top priority, and this first-of-its-kind surveillance testing program provides our employees who are on the front lines every day with the peace of mind they need to continue their critical work helping our residents through this crisis," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

The testing program is set to run through June 15, with the option to extend an additional six months to Dec. 15. The cost of the program will not exceed $2 million, officials said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Testing will be self-conducted using anterior nasal swab collection systems, which will then be pooled in groups of five per test, officials said.

"The goal is to give our employees access to fast and convenient testing to ensure a healthy and safe work environment, and I encourage all county employees to take advantage of this new testing program," Bellone said.

The second program, which will take place twice weekly, is a rapid testing program for county employees and their immediate family members.

This program, which began Saturday, is being conducted via drive-through rapid testing sites.

The first testing site is located at Smith Point County Park in Shirley and will be open on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The second site will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will first be at the county Department of Social Services' Mary Gordon Building, at 3085 Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma. The site is not permanent, and will rotate with other sites that will be announced later, officials said.

To verify employment, county employees will be required to bring one of the following forms of identification: an employee ID, an employee medical health plan ID card or a copy of their paystub.

The program builds upon the county’s ongoing first responder testing program, its first-in-the-region school-based testing program, and the current various community-based testing programs in Riverhead, Patchogue, Huntington and Hampton Bays.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.