De Blasio: City hopes to vaccinate 1M NYers in January

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday the city is aiming to have one million New Yorkers vaccinated in the month of January. Credit: Mayoral Photography Office./Ed Reed

By Newsday Staff
The new, apparently more infectious variant of the coronavirus, first seen in the United Kingdom, has "so far not" come to New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday on CNN.

He said the city government is aiming to have 1 million New Yorkers vaccinated in the month of January — particularly important, he said, with the prospect of this new strain.

"We can do it," he said.

About 88,000 New York City residents have been vaccinated so far, de Blasio said later.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had said on Wednesday that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus, which has been spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom, has not been found in New York after more than 4,300 specimens were sequenced from tests in the state.

A Colorado National Guardsman has tested positive for the mutated virus, with officials saying there may be a second case affecting another Guard in that state. Another case was reported Wednesday in California.

The new variant has raised concerns that it could be more contagious than the strains of the virus commonly found around the world.

The number of new cases on Long Island continued to grow this week with the daily positivity rate reaching double digits Tuesday for both counties.

The latest figures released Wednesday show 13,422 additional COVID-19 cases in the state, reported from 154,949 test results. The statewide positivity rate was 8.66%.

The daily positivity rate was higher on Long Island, with Nassau County showing 1,273 new cases and a rate of 10.5%. Suffolk County had 1,650 new cases for a positivity rate of 12.8%.

With Matthew Chayes

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

Health

