New York began the new year with more grim COVID-19 news, as the number of daily deaths from the virus rose on Thursday to 166, including 23 Long Islanders.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations statewide fell to 7,886, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. That’s down 49 from the day before, but the effects of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and other holiday gatherings have not yet been seen, as hospitalizations often lag new infections by a few weeks.

The number of deaths was up from 136 on Wednesday. More than 30,200 New Yorkers have now died of COVID-19.

Twelve Suffolk County residents and 11 Nassau County residents died of COVID-19 on Thursday, the state said.

The percentage of coronavirus tests that came back positive fell again in Suffolk and Nassau, although the number remains far higher than just a few weeks ago.

In Suffolk, 9.7% of the tests came back positive on Thursday, for a total of 1,874 new cases. The rate was 10.5% on Wednesday and 12.8% on Tuesday.

In Nassau County, 1,556 people — 8% of the total number of results — newly tested positive for the virus. That is down from 8.9% on Wednesday and 10.5% on Tuesday.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Statewide, the positivity rate was 7.52%.

In a statement, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to do what is necessary "to defeat this invisible enemy."

"As we start 2021, I encourage all New Yorkers to look to their better angels and continue the practices we know stop the spread of this virus — wash your hands, socially distance, and wear a mask," the governor said.