New York City public schools will come back "full strength" this fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday morning.

The comment, made on MSNBC, was in response to a question about a report that the city’s largest teacher's labor union doubts schools can fully reopen in-person for the coming school year.

"Oh, we’re coming back in September, full strength, I don’t have a doubt in my mind," de Blasio said.

De Blasio cited coronavirus vaccination goals set by President Joe Biden's administration, the city’s capacity to administer the shots and the forthcoming vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.

De Blasio said he hopes to reopen middle and high schools — which have been closed since last year — soon, but gave no timeline.

Currently, the city is running low on doses of the coronavirus vaccine. It has had to cancel appointments for first doses and delay opening mass vaccination sites like Citi Field, which was supposed to open on Monday.

"I’ve got 100,000 second doses that right now are sitting on a shelf — they can’t be used for weeks. And what I would ask of the president is, order governments all over the country, just take those second doses and start using ’em right now, because even a first dose gives folks about 50% protection," de Blasio said.