Indoor dining will once again be allowed in New York City, starting on Valentine's Day, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

Restaurants will be able to operate at 25% capacity, Cuomo said. Currently, indoor dining is not permitted in the city.

Restaurants outside New York City can operate at 50% capacity, with 10 people per table maximum. Restaurants must close by 10 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required, though masks can be removed to eat.

Cuomo also said at a briefing Friday that starting on March 15, wedding receptions can be held at up to 50% of a venue's capacity, with a maximum of 150 people allowed. All attendees must be tested for the coronavirus before the event, he said.

The statewide positivity rate for the coronavirus was 4.65% on Thursday, the lowest level since Dec. 11, Cuomo said.

The latest modeling projects that new COVID-19 infections will continue to decline in the state, according to a slide shown at the briefing.

