Indoor dining can resume in NYC on Valentine's Day, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says
Indoor dining will once again be allowed in New York City, starting on Valentine's Day, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.
Restaurants will be able to operate at 25% capacity, Cuomo said. Currently, indoor dining is not permitted in the city.
Restaurants outside New York City can operate at 50% capacity, with 10 people per table maximum. Restaurants must close by 10 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required, though masks can be removed to eat.
Cuomo also said at a briefing Friday that starting on March 15, wedding receptions can be held at up to 50% of a venue's capacity, with a maximum of 150 people allowed. All attendees must be tested for the coronavirus before the event, he said.
The statewide positivity rate for the coronavirus was 4.65% on Thursday, the lowest level since Dec. 11, Cuomo said.
The latest modeling projects that new COVID-19 infections will continue to decline in the state, according to a slide shown at the briefing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime