TODAY'S PAPER
20° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
20° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Indoor dining can resume in NYC on Valentine's Day, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a COVID-19 briefing on July 6 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images / David Dee Delgado

By Newsday Staff
Print

Indoor dining will once again be allowed in New York City, starting on Valentine's Day, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

Restaurants will be able to operate at 25% capacity, Cuomo said. Currently, indoor dining is not permitted in the city.

Restaurants outside New York City can operate at 50% capacity, with 10 people per table maximum. Restaurants must close by 10 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required, though masks can be removed to eat.

Cuomo also said at a briefing Friday that starting on March 15, wedding receptions can be held at up to 50% of a venue's capacity, with a maximum of 150 people allowed. All attendees must be tested for the coronavirus before the event, he said.

The statewide positivity rate for the coronavirus was 4.65% on Thursday, the lowest level since Dec. 11, Cuomo said.

The latest modeling projects that new COVID-19 infections will continue to decline in the state, according to a slide shown at the briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Grieving families of COVID-19 victims who died in Nursing home fallout for Cuomo: Brutal and bipartisan
Peter Bartfeld and his wife Teri Schure, of Long Islanders hit the road for the COVID-19 vaccine
The Great Neck South cheerleading team performs during Great Neck School District opts out of high-risk winter sports
This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson & Johnson 1-dose shot prevents COVID-19, but less than some others
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search