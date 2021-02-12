The Northport VA Medical Center will offer COVID-19 vaccines without appointment Saturday to qualifying veterans, facility public affairs officer Chad Cooper said in an email.

The walk-in clinic will open at 10 a.m. and be held at the VA campus, 79 Middleville Road.

Veterans must be over 65 years old and have received treatment at the VA or a VA operating clinic within the past two years. They must also be registered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and have an active VA account.

The number of doses that will be on-hand was not available.

VA staff will administer the vaccines, Cooper said.

The facility has been administering 200 to 400 doses of the vaccine per day, Cooper said.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? New York State expanded the list of qualifying residents to encompass people 65 years of age and older as well as others with underlying conditions that put them at higher risk. The state had previously expanded its vaccination program to include essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in addition to health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, among others. The supply of vaccines is limited even as more groups are added. Hospitals will continue to prioritize unvaccinated members of the first phase, focusing largely on health care workers. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on Feb. 9. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: People 65 years of age and older were added to the list.

Starting on Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

