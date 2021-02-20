TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

COVID-19 positivity rate hits new low after holiday surge, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference on Friday. Credit: AP

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com @DavidOlson11
Print

New York’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell to its lowest level since Nov. 23 on Friday, the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said — but the identification of 54 new cases of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus signals the risks that remain.

The 3.06% single-day positivity rate is the lowest since three days before the Thanksgiving holiday, which experts say — along with December holidays — helped fuel a rise in infections because of an increase in at-home gatherings. The rate has been steadily falling since Jan. 5, when 8.4% of test results were positive.

The seven-day positivity rate — which epidemiologists often focus on because it smooths out daily anomalies — dropped for the 43rd consecutive day on Friday, to 3.53%, the governor’s office said.

Long Island had the second-highest seven-day rate: 4.31%. New York City’s was highest, at 4.4%.

Hospitalizations dropped below 6,000 for the first time since Dec. 14, to 5,977, down 178 from Thursday.

Another 97 New Yorkers died of COVID-19 on Friday, including nine Suffolk County residents and eight Nassau County residents.

The number of confirmed cases of the "U.K. variant" of the coronavirus surged on Friday, from 82 to 136. Two of the 54 new cases were in Suffolk and one was in Nassau, with 46 in New York City.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Experts fear that the spread of this other, more contagious variant, could increase the spread of the virus.

Of the 7,692 people whose test results were positive on Friday, 602 were in Nassau and 602 were in Suffolk.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

David Olson poses for an employee headshot at

David Olson covers health care. He has worked at Newsday since 2015 and previously covered immigration, multicultural issues and religion at The Press-Enterprise in Southern California.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Edith Rubin got a visit from her family Cuomo to relax visitation rules, defends nursing home actions
Newsday's Faith Jessie takes us back inside a Back to the front lines, hospital workers tackle the holiday COVID surge
Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River on Nov. Have you lost a loved one to coronavirus? Tell us about them.
The payroll numbers tell the story of an Sign of inequality: U.S. salaries recover even as jobs haven't
Britian's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a virtual G-7 vows 'equitable' world vaccine access, but details scant
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo continues to come under Sources: Feds probe Cuomo administration over nursing homes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?