Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo opens COVID-19 vaccination site in Jamaica, Queens

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the opening of a mass coronavirus vaccination site at York College in Queens on Wednesday. Credit: NY Governor's Office

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, surrounded by a group of local reverends, public officials and health care professionals, opened the new coronavirus vaccination center at York College in Jamaica, Queens on Wednesday morning — one of two new sites designated to provide what the governor described as "not just access, but equitable access" for underserved communities.

The two sites — the one at York College and another at Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights, Brooklyn — will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily and Cuomo pledged that for the first week they will serve only people in nearby communities.

"We're going to do a lot of good, we're going to save lives at this site," Cuomo said, addressing a crowd gathered at York College. He added, "The vaccination is the light at the end of the tunnel. It is the weapon we know that works."

Cuomo said COVID-19 has killed "twice as many Black people as white people" and "1½ times as many Hispanic people as white people" — exposing healthcare inequities in the process.

Cuomo said that while he understands the lack of trust in minority communities, especially the Black community, regarding the safety of the vaccine, that shouldn't stop anyone from being vaccinated. He stressed that the vaccinations are safe.

State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Queens) received his vaccination to help open the facility at York College. And Bishop Calvin Rice of New Jerusalem Worship Center in Jamaica said he had already received both of his COVID-19 vaccination shots, explaining: "We've seen what our communities look like fighting COVID without the vaccine and it's painful."

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

