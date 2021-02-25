Two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are being offered on Long Island this week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Thursday, in an effort to reach the communities hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Vaccines are being offered on Thursday at the Freeport Recreation Center. The second site will be open on Friday at La Espiguita Soccer in Brentwood, Cuomo said in a statement.

An additional 10 sites are being held this week around the state, Cuomo said.

"These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 3,700 people throughout the week," Cuomo said. They will be reopened in three weeks to administer second doses of the vaccine.

Cuomo noted the concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, which have dissuaded some from getting the shots.

"We need New Yorkers to trust the vaccine and actually take it," Cuomo said. "We're tackling skepticism and distrust head-on through our local partnerships and pop-up sites and bringing the vaccine directly in the communities that have been hit hardest by this pandemic."

So far, more than 46,000 people have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine at these temporary vaccine sites, Cuomo said.

The Freeport and Brentwood sites will both be open from 8 a.m. to noon.