TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

LIers can now use website to search for COVID-19 vaccines

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Nassau Community College in Garden City on Jan. 30. Credit: Bloomberg/Johnny Milano

By Newsday Staff
Print

Long Island residents searching for coronavirus vaccine appointments have another site to check obsessively: vaccinefinder.org, which was created more than a decade ago to help people track the distribution of vaccines.

The site, run by Boston Children's Hospital, added COVID-19 vaccine distribution to its site this week, said Kara Sewalk, program manager at the hospital.

Sewalk said the site collects information from pharmacy chains and states — although most states, including New York, have yet to provide the site with large-scale vaccine location information.

"New York has provided a few locations," she said.

The state Department of Health didn't respond to an email requesting comment.

The large pharmacy chains participate in an automated daily data feed, Sewalk said.

"That feed is reporting all their locations, nationally," Sewalk said. "That's why you see all the chain locations on Long Island."

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

The site allows anyone to search for COVID-19 vaccine availability via zip code.

With David Reich-Hale

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for Studies: New coronavirus variant identified in New York
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker this past Legislators quiz Cuomo administration on nursing home deaths
Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough in the House chamber House to vote on virus bill; arbiter says wage hike a no-go
Annabelle Clayton, 61, of Port Washington was a Massage therapist, health food innovator dies at 61
marketing-event-022521 Should school districts relax regulations to get kids back into the classroom?
Los Angeles County emergency medical technicians deliver patients California surpasses 50,000 COVID-19 deaths amid fears of new variants
Didn’t find what you were looking for?