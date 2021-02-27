Cuomo: NY's COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate fall again

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York have dropped to the lowest level since Dec. 12, a key sign of the state's progress against the disease, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

Hospitalizations across the state dropped to 5,445, and the seven-day average positivity rate decreased to 3.18%, the lowest since Nov. 26, according to state figures for Friday.

"New Yorkers have shown strength and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're going to need more of it as we work to get everyone vaccinated across the state," Cuomo said. "The footrace between the positivity rate and the vaccination rate is progressing in our favor and we've been able to reopen different sectors of our economy, but we still need more vaccines to propel us over the finish line."

On Long Island, there were 935 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the state figures showed.

Nassau County had 745 new cases on Friday for a total of 147,472, and Suffolk had 665 new cases for a total of 161,632, the figures said.

Nassau had four deaths and Suffolk had six deaths related to the virus.

Long Island's seven-day average for its positivity rate has also declined, from 4.17% on Wednesday to 4.06% on Friday, the figures said.

"We have continuously opened more vaccination sites as our supply allows, and we're ready to get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible as our allocations increase," Cuomo said. "We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we're going to need to stay safe and vigilant and care for our fellow New Yorkers."

