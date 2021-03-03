Long Island hospitals will begin receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this week, with at least one prepared to publicly immunize a patient on Wednesday.

Northwell Health said it will receive a shipment on Wednesday at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where it will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to a patient being discharged from the hospital.

Catholic Health said most of the six hospitals it operates on Long Island are expecting a shipment by Thursday, the health system confirmed.

Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside expects a shipment later this week, spokesman Damian Becker said.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is the third approved against COVID-19, following the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots. Those two vaccines, already given to more than 3 million state residents, require two doses. The Johnson & Johnson version is a one-shot vaccine.

Medical experts have played up the Johnson & Johnson version's ability to be easily stored and its effectiveness in keeping people who develop COVID-19 from developing severe symptoms.

It's "extremely effective" in helping COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalizations and deaths, said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Farber added that the vaccine can be stored in a regular refrigerator.

Northwell said that because it is a one-shot vaccine, Johnson & Johnson will "boost our capacity to vaccinate twice the number of people over the same period of time."

With David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.