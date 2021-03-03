TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

LI hospitals to get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which will start being administered on Long Island on Wednesday. Credit: AP

By Newsday Staff
Print

Long Island hospitals will begin receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this week, with at least one prepared to publicly immunize a patient on Wednesday.

Northwell Health said it will receive a shipment on Wednesday at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where it will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to a patient being discharged from the hospital.

Catholic Health said most of the six hospitals it operates on Long Island are expecting a shipment by Thursday, the health system confirmed.

Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside expects a shipment later this week, spokesman Damian Becker said.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is the third approved against COVID-19, following the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots. Those two vaccines, already given to more than 3 million state residents, require two doses. The Johnson & Johnson version is a one-shot vaccine.

Medical experts have played up the Johnson & Johnson version's ability to be easily stored and its effectiveness in keeping people who develop COVID-19 from developing severe symptoms.

It's "extremely effective" in helping COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalizations and deaths, said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Farber added that the vaccine can be stored in a regular refrigerator.

Northwell said that because it is a one-shot vaccine, Johnson & Johnson will "boost our capacity to vaccinate twice the number of people over the same period of time."

With David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Photo of Josh Wortman, and his son, A.J., LI’s 1st COVID patient reflects 1 year later: ’I’m one of the lucky ones'
Lara Rasmussen, left, who has two children in Kings Park proposing return to full-time in-person learning
COVID-19 information is displayed at an international terminal Port Authority: Airport travel down 73% from pre-pandemic times
President Joe Biden speaks on the economy in Biden vows enough vaccines for all U.S. adults by end of May
Angelo Garcia, III, principal industrial hygienist at Future OSHA updates COVID guidelines for workplaces
Wantagh High School closed for in-person learning this Wantagh High closed after new virus cases surface
Didn’t find what you were looking for?