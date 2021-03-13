More than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered this past week, bringing the percentage of New Yorkers with a completed vaccine series to 11%, according to state data Saturday.

On Long Island, the total number of people with at least one vaccine dose reached 496,530, and those who have completed their vaccine series reached 274,156, an increase of 7,500 in a one-day period from Friday through Saturday, state data showed.

"We are seeing a lot of progress in our daily numbers in the fight against COVID, and the long-term sustainment of this hard-earned progress will depend on our efficiency in getting people vaccinated," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a news release.

About 182,584 doses were administered statewide Friday, bringing the total doses administered in New York to more than 6 million in the three months since the federal government began delivering vaccines to providers.

"The White House has moved up dramatically the amount of vaccines available, and we are set to significantly increase our capacity for getting shots into arms — a logistical undertaking unlike anything we have done before," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he's aiming for the state to "be the first COVID-safe state." He said the state will prioritize communities hit hard by the pandemic and "the most vulnerable New Yorkers that bore the brunt of COVID."

COVID-19 "remains a serious concern" for the state, the governor added. He urged New Yorkers to continue following measures to prevent the spread of the virus as efforts continue to widen the vaccine distribution network.

Long Island and the mid-Hudson region have the state's highest average percentage of positives, which increased slightly on Friday for both areas. On Long Island, the seven-day positivity average rose to 4.35% on Friday, from 4.24% on Thursday. The average rose Friday for the Mid-Hudson region to 4.49%, from 4.44% on Thursday.

The statewide seven-day average is 3.16%.

There were 663 new positive COVID-19 cases in Nassau and 664 new cases in Suffolk on Friday. Statewide there were 6,600 new positives.

"COVID-19 remains a serious concern for all New Yorkers, and we can't let our guard down until more New Yorkers are vaccinated and the infection rate drops further," Cuomo said. "New York State is using every tool it has to combat the virus and getting shots in arms as fast as possible throughout the state."

The virus proved fatal for 77 New Yorkers on Friday, including four in Nassau and five in Suffolk.

"How we fare depends on what we do, and washing hands, social distancing and masking up are crucial tools we can use to protect each other in this fight against the virus," Cuomo said. "New York has a widening vaccine distribution network, but until more New Yorkers are able to take the vaccine, we need to stay vigilant."

