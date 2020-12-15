New York City may need to undergo another shutdown possibly after Christmas because of rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

"We're going to need to do some kind of shutdown," de Blasio said, speaking virtually on his daily coronavirus news briefing.

DeBlasio does not have the ultimate authority to order such restrictions. That power is held by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

"We gotta protect lives. We gotta protect our hospitals, so, unfortunately, I don't say it with anything but sorrow, but I do think it's needed," de Blasio said. "We're going to need to do some kind of shutdown in the weeks ahead."

He cited as a model Cuomo's order in March allowing "essential work only" that lasted through the spring.

"My nomination would be right after Christmas" for a second lockdown, de Blasio said.

"If we implement that, with some good luck and hard work and with the vaccine starting to help us, you know, we could be out of that in a matter of weeks, but having stopped the worst of this surge."

Although the state has the sole authority to declare shutdowns or other restrictions on activities, the governor has given some latitude to local authorities to decide how to handle their schools. He has made major decisions such as first closing schools in March and then allowing them to reopen for in-person instruction in September if they wanted.

Cuomo has also declared specific "microclusters" or "hot spots" where he has imposed varying degrees of restrictions in recent months.

DeBlasio's comments came one day after the Pfizer vaccine arrived in New York and around the country. A critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park on Monday became the first person in the state and possibly the country to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside clinical trials.

On Monday the United States also surpassed 300,000 deaths from COVID-19, more than any country in the world, as the virus rages around the country at record-setting levels in some states. New York State is seeing levels of new cases it has not experienced since the pandemic's peak in April.

Dr. Dave Chokshi, the New York City health commissioner, said Tuesday that this week and next week high-risk health care workers, particularly those working in hospitals, would be vaccinated. Next week, nursing home residents and staff are to be vaccinated, and afterward, health care and other front line workers.

The goal is to vaccinate every New Yorker by mid-2021.

On Long Island, the Half Hollow Hills public school system is shutting down in-person education from Jan. 4 until classes resume Jan. 11 — meaning school buildings will close starting on Christmas Eve for winter break and won't reopen for 18 days, according to an emailed announcement Tuesday.

The email, from Superintendent Patrick Harrigan, cites the two weeks after Thanksgiving, when the district had 80 new coronavirus cases, compared with 45 during the previous three months combined.

"Our experience with the post-holiday community spread of COVID-19 has been daunting," the email said.

Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 8, classes will be held remotely, according to the email, which said the closure decision was made Monday night at a board of education meeting.