Some 63% of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, while 54% are fully vaccinated, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

Statewide a total of 18,170,406 shots have been administered, he said, including 145,291 in the last 24 hours and 863,635 in the last week.

"Even as we continue to lift many restrictions and resume a number of activities across our state, we have to remember that COVID is still out there and the vaccine remains the best weapon we have against it," Cuomo said in a statement.

"We are continuing to do everything we can to make the vaccine accessible to every New Yorker, and we are doubling down on creating incentives for anyone who still needs to get vaccinated because we cannot get complacent with our vaccination efforts."

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis, he said. Among those sites are Stony Brook University, Jones Beach, and Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.