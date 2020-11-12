New York City’s public schools are planning to close indefinitely if the citywide infection rate, averaged over seven days, hits 3% or higher, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday, under a standard set in September when schools first reopened.

"If, in the morning, any morning, we saw that we had unfortunately reached that 3% level on the seven-day rolling average — or higher — that school day would be completed, the next day’s school would be shut down, and everything will go all-remote," de Blasio said.

The seven-day average citywide was 2.6%, de Blasio said Thursday, citing a figure that has been climbing for weeks.

"If we get to a closure point, we’re then going to assess what we need to do to come back as quickly as possible, and at that point, we’ll look at a variety of options," he said, adding he hopes the closure would be only for "a very brief period of time," but estimated it could be "days or weeks."

He added: "We’re not there yet — and let’s pray we don’t get there."

The number of COVID-19 patients at Northwell Health facilities on Long Island and in New York City continued to increase on Thursday, officials said, reflecting the uptick seen around the state.

Northwell, the largest health system New York, said it had 237 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, up from 150 at the same period a week ago. It added 30 COVID-related admissions over the last 24 hours, about half of which were on Long Island.

The New Hyde Park-based health system reported spikes in Staten Island and its two large hospitals near the Queens-Nassau border.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called for new restrictions on gyms, bars and restaurants with liquor licenses in an effort to stem the tide of new COVID-19 cases.

Those facilities must close at 10 p.m. each night. In addition, gatherings in private residences are limited to 10 people. The new rules go in effect at 10 p.m. on Friday.

"COVID fatigue is one thing. COVID denial is another," Cuomo tweeted on Thursday morning. "Remember: You don’t just put yourself at risk when you host large indoor gatherings and flout the law. You put other people at risk. Your family. Your friends. Knock it off."

The most recent figures, released Wednesday, showed 402 new cases in Nassau County and 412 in Suffolk County, a marked difference from the summer when it remained below 100 each day.

The percentage of positive cases was 3.3% on Long Island and 2.93 % across the state, as of Wednesday.

In the Northwell system, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset had the most COVID-19 patients on Long Island, at 42, compared to 26 the same period a week ago.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park on Thursday had 29 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It had 18 coronavirus patients a week ago.

Northwell's Staten Island University Hospital has the most hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 47, up from 27 a week ago.

On Long Island, East Islip Middle School will be closed until Dec. 1, after seven staffers tested positive for COVID-19, a representative said Thursday.

In Port Jefferson, Earl L. Vandermeulen High School and Port Jefferson Middle School, which are physically connected, were closed Thursday to in-person learning after a middle school student tested positive, according to a letter posted on the district website Wednesday. The student had not been in school this week, according to the letter.

Students at Greenport High School, which encompasses grades 7-12, switched to remote learning Thursday after a high school student tested positive, according to a letter posted on the district website Wednesday. The student had not been in school this week, according to the letter.

Three schools in Lindenhurst — Albany Avenue Elementary School, William Rall Elementary School and Lindenhurst Middle School — reopened on Thursday after being temporarily shuttered after either students or staff tested positive for COVID-19. Daniel Street Elementary School will continue 100% remote instruction until Nov. 20 because of COVID-19 cases in that building.

With Matthew Chayes, John Hildebrand and David Reich-Hale

