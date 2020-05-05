Cuomo: 'The faster we reopen' after coronavirus 'the higher the human cost'

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo continued to make the case for a cautious reopening of the economy, saying human lives are at stake, while continuing to call for federal support for states struggling with projected deficits due to the coronavirus crisis.

He said the state should come back stronger and better, with improvements in hospital systems' preparedness, disinfecting of public transportation and increased use of technology in education, but those decisions should not be rushed because of the desire to get back to normalcy.

“The faster we reopen, the lower the economic cost, but the higher the human cost, because the more lives lost," Cuomo said. "That, my friends, is the decision we are really making. What is that balance? What is that trade-off?”

He said increased projections of anticipated deaths on a national level show that reopening plans have a direct impact in the human toll and is a key aspect of the discussion.

“Let’s be honest about it," and discuss the real impact of those decisions, he said "…And the question comes back to 'How much is a human life worth?'” And he added: "To me I say, cost of human life, a human life is priceless. Period.”

The state continued to see on Monday a decline in hospitalizations, according to the latest state figures issued Tuesday. Both the net number of people occupying hospital beds because of the COVID-19 virus and the number of new patients admitted decreased from the previous day. However, 230 people died from coronavirus on Monday, a slight increase from the daily toll the previous day, which Cuomo said "is painful, painful news for New Yorkers."

Cuomo was asked about a recent report of an increased death toll in nursing homes across New York, and whether the state could have done better in preventing the virus spread in those facilities.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

"What can you do better going forward? I, I don't know, it's something we are studying," said Cuomo, but said "we did some harsh things" like prohibiting visitors to protect nursing home residents for months because those residents have been one of the most vulnerable populations through this health crisis. He referenced an ongoing investigation with State Attorney General Letitia James to look into whether all measures were taken to protect residents.

Cuomo said it's been up to nursing homes "to make the decision" when they couldn't take safely in residents who had the virus, so they could be taken to and cared for at other facilities for COVID-19 patients. "It really comes down to that nursing home has to know what its limits are … and we have alternatives, but we have to get it from that nursing home first."

The state has taken drastic measures to safeguard nursing home residents, Cuomo said, but "all it takes is one person to bring that virus in there … and you do everything you can, but at the same time you can't do everything."

Addressing New Yorkers directly, Cuomo called on state residents who have not been complying with the mandate to wear masks in public places to comply and help curtail the spread of the virus.

“Just wear a mask. It’s the smart thing to do and the right thing to do," Cuomo said. "...It’s not about you. It’s about my health. You wear a mask to protect me. I wear a mask to protect you … I don’t understand why people think it’s such a burden to wear a mask."

His daughter, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, launched a friendlier campaign to encourage New Yorkers to show off their masks and comply with the state's directive.

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio likened President Donald Trump to Herbert Hoover, the president who ushered in the Great Depression, for opposing a bailout for Democratic-led states like New York and California that have been among the worst ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Who cares who runs the states? The people need help! They’re Americans who need help right now,” de Blasio said at his daily virtual news conference. “Do you not care about that firefighter? That EMT? That paramedic? That police officer? That health care worker? Because they live in a state run by a Democrat, or a city run by a Democrat? Does that make them less American in your view, Mr. President?”

De Blasio was responding to comments Trump made in an interview with the New York Post. Trump had said a bailout would not be “fair to the Republicans” because the states that need help are run by Democrats.

De Blasio mentioned that Trump is from Queens, one of the hardest-hit places.

“Remember your hometown, and remember every hometown in America,” he said. “Just lend a helping hand so people can get back on their feet once and for all.”

De Blasio has said the city needs $7.4 billion to supplant the tax revenue lost from the virus’ economic fallout. Without the bailout, de Blasio has said, layoffs of municipal workers are possible.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 170,534 cases, 13,536 confirmed deaths and an additional 5,373 probable deaths, according to the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

LI hasn't met reopening criteria

Long Island is not ready to reopen its economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc, and is behind even New York City in meeting key criteria, according to a list of state goalposts issued Monday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

New York will start reopening its economy on a regional basis as the "NY Pause" order expires on May 15, but downstate areas including Long Island will likely do so far later than upstate, Cuomo said as he released new details of the plan.

New York City had met one objective that has eluded the Long Island region in the governor's report: Recording a 14-day decline in hospital deaths or fewer than five deaths over a three-day average.

The statewide toll of deaths from coronavirus was 226 on Sunday, the fourth day in a row the figure was below 300, and substantially below the peak of nearly 800 a day in early April. Nassau added 22 new deaths, for a total of 1,792 by Sunday, according to state figures. Suffolk added 17 new deaths, for a total of 1,273.

The tally of new daily hospitalizations statewide, 717, represented the second day in a row that the figure was below 800, and tracking well below the height of occupied beds at more than 3,000 a day last month.

Northwell Health on Tuesday said the number of COVID-19 patients at its Long Island hospitals has fallen to 985, representing a 25% decline from the same period last week. The decline on Long Island is on par with the health system's overall drop.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it has 1,429 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates throughout the region, a 26% fall from a week ago. It's biggest drop is at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, which fell 29% to 255 COVID-19 patients.

Nassau had 1,029 COVID-related hospitalizations, a 58% decrease from the peak two weeks ago of 2,477. It was the 19th straight day that hospitalizations were down, County Executive Laura Curran said Monday.

She said 12% of people tested for the coronavirus in the county returned positive, signaling a slowing of virus activity.

Nassau added 185 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to state figures released Monday, for a total of 36,965. Suffolk added 222 new cases, for a total of 35,077. New York City added 1,320 new cases, for a total of 175,651.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Monday that hospitalizations increased, albeit slightly, in the county for the first time since an uptick on April 20. That raised questions about whether Suffolk is still on the trajectory of hitting the reopening marker of 14 days of hospitalization declines.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale.

Check back for updates on this developing story.