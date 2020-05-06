Reopening New York City, even once it’s epidemiologically advisable, would be stymied without a federal bailout, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning.

“We are running out of money,” de Blasio said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

“You can’t restart if you can’t run your city or you can’t run your state,” he said.

De Blasio has said the city is $7.4 billion in the red from lost revenue due to the coronavirus shutdown. He has threatened furloughs and layoffs of municipal workers without a bailout.

Moments later, on CNN, de Blasio said cities like New York are preparing for those layoffs and furloughs.

“Right now, what I’m staring down the barrel of and cities and states all across the country, people are either acting on furloughs and layoffs or preparing for furloughs and layoffs of the exact people who have been heroes in this crisis, who we should be celebrating and supporting — the first responders, the health care workers, the educators,” he said.

Still, de Blasio said he is convening “sector advisory councils” to recommend what personal protective equipment, temperature checks, cleaning regimens and other steps should be in place whenever the city begins to reopen in the coronavirus pandemic. The councils, with dozens of members and to be overseen by his deputies, will also recommend how public gatherings like religious services and nightlife, night life should resume.

The councils — on arts, culture and tourism, business, labor, religion, construction and real estate, nonprofits and social services, health care, education and vocational training, and surface transportation — will begin discussions this week, he said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

He also announced the additional streets where motor vehicles would be largely banned and opened up to pedestrians, including in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan, parts of Broadway, the Garment District, the Lower East Side, Downtown Brooklyn, and several blocks of the Bronx.

He said the three indicators that de Blasio has said must decline in unison for 10 to 14 sustained days posted mixed results.

Of people admitted to the hospital for coronavirus, it was 109 on May 4 vs 75 as of May 3, the number of people in intensive care was 599 vs 596 on May 3, and the percentage of positive tests was 15% vs. 22%.

New York's cautious approach

Northwell Health on Wednesday said the number of COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals continues to fall. The New Hyde Park-based health system said it had 1,339 coronavirus patients, a 28% drop from the same period a week ago and a 60% drop from the peak on April 8.

Northwell said it has seen a decline every day since April 20. Northwell added that the number of patients on Long Island continues to fall. It reported 915 patients here, down 27% in the last week.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo defended his cautious and data-driven approach to reopening New York State as a more humane response to the coronavirus pandemic, and suggested states that do so more quickly are sacrificing human lives.

Some coronavirus indicators statewide continued to improve, Cuomo said on Tuesday. The number of people newly hospitalized with the virus, 659 on Monday, marked the first time the figure was below 700 since late March and was well below the daily peak of about 3,200 in early April, according to the latest state figures for the previous day.

The new daily death toll, 230, marked the fifth straight day on Monday the number was under 300 and far below the peak of nearly 800 in early April. Even so, Cuomo said such loss is "painful, painful news for New Yorkers."

Nassau County added 187 new positives for coronavirus, according to state figures, for a total of 37,152. In Suffolk, where that daily number of new cases is also on the decline, 198 positives were added for a total of 35,275. New York City added 1,223 new cases for a total of 176,874.

Nassau County recorded 26 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday for a total of 1,818, while 23 people died in Suffolk for a total of 1,296. The COVID-19 virus has killed 3,114 Long Islanders as of Monday, as the statewide death toll reached 19,645.

New York City had the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, with an additional 1,223 positives adding up to 176,874 confirmed diagnoses as of Monday. State figures showed that 13,815 city residents had died of coronavirus-related ailments, making up about 70% of the state's tally of fatalities.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale.

Check back for updates on this developing story.