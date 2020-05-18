The state is preparing to reopen Western New York on Tuesday as the sixth region to start bringing back its economy following the coronavirus shutdown, while continuing to focus on increasing testing and contact tracing across all of New York's territory, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

He defended the state's push for periodic testing of staff at nursing homes, while calling on more residents to take advantage of available testing facilities in their communities.

"We worked day and night to get up this testing capacity," said Cuomo, speaking from the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in upstate Buffalo.

On a personal note, Cuomo said he was "pleased to report" that he tested negative for the coronavirus, after standing before the press on Sunday to undergo specimen collection and show the public how easy it is to be tested.

"When you find out you are negative, it’s actually a nice sense of relief … You don’t need to have symptoms and you could have the COVID virus," he said. "There’s no reason why people shouldn’t be getting testing … We actually have now more testing capacity than we are using."

Long Island and New York City will remain under the state's "Pause" order, closing down nonessential businesses and schools, while trying to meet the remaining criteria on various health and readiness indicators toward a reopening. Long Island had met five of seven requirements, while New York City had fallen back to meeting only three of the seven benchmarks toward reopening on Monday, according to the state.

Cuomo said the state is going to continue pushing for testing staff at nursing homes twice a week to try to detect and contain any further spread in a vulnerable spot, despite complaints from nursing home operators on the burdensome mandate, he said.

"If you watch what happens with the staff, it’s a canary in the coal mine for what’s happening in the nursing home and it clearly keeps the residents of the nursing home safe,” Cuomo said.

To help accomplish the stepped-up testing at nursing home facilities, the state will be sending 320,000 test kits to those facilities this week, Cuomo said.

The state again on Monday reported improvements across the board in the containment of the COVID-19 virus, with overall hospitalizations, intubations and deaths linked to the disease all declining on a daily basis. However, 106 New Yorkers died of coronavirus-related ailments in hospitals and nursing homes on Sunday, a number that Cuomo said is "still painfully high, but it is down."

In other efforts to contain further COVID-19 spread, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday the city is preparing to install fencing to limit access to its beaches over Memorial Day. His announcement came a day after he said the beaches will be closed during the holiday weekend.

The mayor did not address fears expressed by Nassau and Suffolk officials who are concerned that crowds of New York City residents will flock to Long Island beaches, but he said the city will only put up fencing and issue citations if visitors to Coney Island, Rockaway Beach and other popular summer destinations ignore social distancing restrictions.

“If you want to walk on the beach, fine, enjoy that, but no swimming, no lifeguards, no parties, no barbecues, no sports,” de Blasio said. “It is just open space that you can walk on, take it in and then get back home.”

Long Island elected leaders expressed fears Sunday about a wave of people flooding Nassau and Suffolk beaches that will open in time for the holiday weekend.

Christine Geed, a spokeswoman for Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, called the mayor’s decision to close city beaches “irresponsible and shortsighted.”

“We are one region, but the mayor is effectively skirting his responsibility to safeguard public health by creating an alternate reality where people will not travel over Memorial Day weekend,” Geed said Sunday.

Hospitals tracking numbers

Northwell Health on Monday said it had 909 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, a drop of 16% from the same period a week ago.

Northwell, however, said the patient count rose by four patients from Sunday, ending a streak of more than 20 days of decreases.

"From April 20 until now, it's been down every day, so this is probably just a blip, although it's worth noting" said Terry Lynam, a spokesman at Northwell. "On April 20th, it was a similar, small, increase, and then it just kept going down. It's all relative, because these numbers are much lower now."

For example, Lynam said Northwell had 296 discharges and 58 deaths on April 21. On Sunday, it had 41 discharges and 11 deaths.

"The discharge and death numbers are much lower, so I take it as a positive sign," Lynam said.

Northwell's COVID-19 patient count has fallen 73% from its high point in the first half of April.

Northwell added that 27% of its patients are in ICU. That's down from what has been consistently in the 30% range last month.

Northwell said it had 633 COVID-19 patients at Long Island facilities, down 15% from last Monday.

Memorial Day plans expected

There were 2,419 new people in the state who tested positive for the virus Saturday, according to state figures.

But COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in New York continued to drop, Cuomo said Sunday, with 374 people hospitalized statewide in the past 24 hours for the virus, down from 400 Saturday. He said 139 people have died of COVID-19 since Saturday, when 157 new deaths were reported.

Those statistics are important because seven different metrics must be met for an area to reopen, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Currently, Long Island has met five of the seven, according to the state's website. The two it has not met are trends in the number of deaths and the ability to trace contacts of those exposed to the virus.

Cuomo also said his administration would put out a directive Monday or Tuesday with "special provisions" for celebrating Memorial Day, which is May 25. The governor said he is considering allowing certain religious gatherings, such as for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, provided social-distance rules and other safeguards meant to prevent transmission of coronavirus are in place.

In Suffolk Sunday, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said 175 more people tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive tests in Suffolk stands at 38,117, Bellone said. Another 9,092 people in the county have tested positive in antibody tests.

Hospitalizations have fallen by 26 since Saturday to 513, Bellone said. Fifteen more people died of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in Suffolk to 1,748, he said.

Also Sunday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran released a statement saying the county continues "to move in the right direction," recording a new low of 647 total COVID-19 hospitalizations. Nassau also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the county's total to 2,044. There were 103 new cases.

With Michael O'Keeffe and David Reich-Hale.



