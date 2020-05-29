Cuomo: New York City on track to start reopening on June 8

New York City is on track to start reopening from the coronavirus shutdown on June 8, as the state and city jointly push to target areas where infections are high and to build the stockpile needed in case of a resurgence, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

Cuomo again repeated his calls for the population of the city and the rest of the state to help make that happen by taking measures to prevent exposure and spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"Those simple devices, wearing a mask, hand sanitizer, they make all the difference," Cuomo said. "How can it be that simple? Because sometimes it's that simple. The doing it's what's hard. Getting 19 million people to do it, that's what's hard."

Five other regions upstate are set to enter a second phase of reopening, Cuomo said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expects in the short term that more commuters than usual would drive to work instead of relying on mass transit after the coronavirus crisis caused many train and bus riders to stay away.

Asked his advice for those without a car, he said: "I really want to push back on the notion that we can solve everything all the time."

"I think New Yorkers are very resourceful. They also find their own ways to get things done," he said, adding: "People have to improvise, and I believe they will."

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

He also said that even once the city begins to reopen, restrictions could be reimposed if indicators suggest the COVID-19 virus is back on the upswing.

"We stay below those thresholds, we keep going," he said. "If we start inching up towards those thresholds, we're going to talk about it. We're going to tell people about it. We're going to warn people, we're going to take actions in the immediate term to ensure that we can help contain the situation."

He did not give specifics when asked, such as what loosened restrictions would be reversed.

Northwell: Down to 624 COVID-19 patients

Northwell Health on Friday said it had 624 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, an 18% drop from the same period last week.

Northwell has reported a drop in day-to-day COVID-19 patients every day but one in May. It has seen a decline in coronavirus patients 44 of the last 46 days.

The health system said it discharged 70 patients on Thursday, when it admitted 23 COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals throughout Northwell's system have reported lower coronavirus-related volume. For example, Long Island Jewish-Forest Hills has 45 COVID-19 patients, down from 53 a week ago. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson has eight COVID-19 patients, down from 15 last week.

With Matthew Chayes, David Olson and David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story.